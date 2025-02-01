Left Menu

Thrilling Win: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Clinches T20I Series Against England

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his match-winning prowess in the fourth T20I against England, leading India to a crucial victory. In a stellar partnership with Shivam Dube, Pandya highlighted his connection with fans and passion for cricket, while key performances from Indian bowlers sealed the series 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:47 IST
Hardik Pandya. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating display of cricketing skills, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya shone brightly as he steered his team to a crucial victory over England in the fourth T20I. His spectacular half-century, coupled with a solid partnership with Shivam Dube, propelled India to a match-winning total of 181/9 from a precarious 12/3.

Pandya, who cherishes the bond he shares with fans, emphasized how their unwavering support fuels his performance. In a heartfelt video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pandya spoke about playing for fans and his deep affection for the sport, which he regards as his 'first love.'

Firmly holding onto a triumph that marked a series win for India, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit took center stage in restricting England to 166, after Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a strong start. India's bowlers maintained their composure, securing a 15-run victory and sealing the series 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

