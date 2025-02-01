Left Menu

Excitement Builds for the Inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon

The inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon is set to take place, featuring three race categories and attracting over 10,000 participants. The event, supported by key partners, will be flagged off by the Sports Minister and aims to promote fitness, discipline, and national pride.

Updated: 01-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:35 IST
  • India

This Sunday marks the inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon in the heart of the city.

More than 10,000 participants are set to compete in three race categories: a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km run, and a 5km run, making the event inclusive and accessible for runners of all levels.

Co-organized in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank, the event will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The race route will encompass iconic sites such as the India Gate and Kartavya Path, providing a picturesque backdrop for the runners.

The distinguished event will have Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya signaling the start, accompanied by senior officers, civilian dignitaries, and renowned athletes.

Key contributors like the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, along with vital support from Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), are set to ensure the event's success.

Aiming to instill and celebrate the values of fitness, discipline, and national pride, the marathon promises to be a significant addition to the sports calendar.

