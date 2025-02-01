Left Menu

Concussion Sub Controversy Stirs T20 Clash Drama

England captain Jos Buttler expressed dissatisfaction over Harshit Rana replacing Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute. However, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, justified the decision, citing match referee Javagal Srinath's final approval. Rana's impressive debut contributed to India's series-clinching victory despite England's initial advantage.

01-02-2025
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The decision to use Harshit Rana as a "concussion sub" in the T20 clash between India and England has sparked controversy. England captain Jos Buttler voiced his discontent over the substitution, which saw Rana replace Shivam Dube after Dube sustained a head injury.

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, defended the move, highlighting that the final decision to permit the substitution was made by match referee Javagal Srinath. The substitution was initiated when Dube reported mild headache symptoms during an innings break.

Rana's debut performance, taking 3/33, was instrumental in securing India's 15-run victory and clinching the series. Morkel praised his team's bowling unit, particularly their resilience under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

