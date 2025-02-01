Left Menu

Security Breach Highlights Fan Craze for Virat Kohli at Ranji Trophy

A security breach at Feroz Shah Kotla during a Ranji Trophy match highlighted the fervent fan following for cricket star Virat Kohli. Despite heavy security, fans entered the field to get close to Kohli, underscoring his draw even in domestic matches. The incident was managed without harm.

Updated: 01-02-2025 17:37 IST
A significant security breach unfolded at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground during the Ranji Trophy, when overzealous fans managed to infiltrate the field with hopes of interacting with cricket icon Virat Kohli. This occurred despite the presence of heavy security, showcasing the immense popularity of Kohli even in domestic matches.

Such security breaches are common during international fixtures when fans try to meet their cricket heroes, but this incident at a first-class game drew widespread attention due to Kohli's participation after 13 years. Three fans surprised more than 20 security personnel, causing a temporary commotion that was swiftly managed to avoid harm.

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) decided to close the Bishan Bedi Stand after the incident. However, enthusiasm remained high as Kohli, after his brief stint on the field, complied with a BCCI directive to participate in domestic cricket when possible. He engaged warmly with fans and officials, highlighting his star power even beyond international competitions.

