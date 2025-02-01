Delhi's Dominance: Ranji Triumph Steals Spotlight from Kohli

In a notable conclusion to their Ranji Trophy league campaign, Delhi secured an impressive victory against Railways, thanks to Shivam Sharma's outstanding five-wicket achievement. This bonus point win ensured Delhi ended on a high note, leaving the stadium buzzing despite cricket icon Virat Kohli's brief participation.

Delhi's hopes for a knockout round fizzled as Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu proceeded with 25 points each from Group D. Although Delhi clocked 21 points, their significant win over Railways, where their opponents collapsed for 114 runs, left spectators yearning for more of Kohli's prowess on the field.

The game drew significant national attention, majorly due to Kohli's return after 13 years away from Ranji circuits. Despite the anticipation, Railways' reckless play delivered a swift conclusion, but Kohli's presence was felt as he connected and posed for pictures with both teams, marking a memorable moment in domestic cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)