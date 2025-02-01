Left Menu

India Dominates Day One of Davis Cup 2025 Against Togo

India takes a commanding 2-0 lead against Togo in the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I playoffs. Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan delivered impressive victories in singles matches, delighting the home crowd. The duo's decisive performances position India favorably for a potential win on the second day of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:30 IST
India Dominates Day One of Davis Cup 2025 Against Togo
Ramkumar Ramanathan in action. (Picture: DLTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India surged ahead with confidence on the opening day of the Davis Cup 2025, clinching a 2-0 lead against Togo in the World Group I playoffs held at the DLTA Complex.

Mukund Sasikumar set the pace with a decisive victory over Liova Ajavon, while Ramkumar Ramanathan showcased dominance against Thomas Setodji, electrifying the home crowd with tricolour flags and spirited cheers.

With impressive displays of power and precision, both players secured commanding wins, leading India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal to praise their adherence to strategy. As India needs just one more win to secure the tie, anticipation builds for the upcoming doubles and singles matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025