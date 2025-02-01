India Dominates Day One of Davis Cup 2025 Against Togo

India surged ahead with confidence on the opening day of the Davis Cup 2025, clinching a 2-0 lead against Togo in the World Group I playoffs held at the DLTA Complex.

Mukund Sasikumar set the pace with a decisive victory over Liova Ajavon, while Ramkumar Ramanathan showcased dominance against Thomas Setodji, electrifying the home crowd with tricolour flags and spirited cheers.

With impressive displays of power and precision, both players secured commanding wins, leading India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal to praise their adherence to strategy. As India needs just one more win to secure the tie, anticipation builds for the upcoming doubles and singles matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)