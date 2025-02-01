Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Holds Steady Amidst Bahrain Championship Drama

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat stands tied at 39th after completing the third day of Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club with a one-over 73. Meanwhile, Callum Taren leads the tournament at 13-under, despite a challenging stretch, followed by four players tied at second with 12-under.

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat delivered a steady performance with a one-over 73 in the third round of the Bahrain Championship, placing him tied at 39th after 54 holes. His previous rounds of 70-70 had him at three-under for the DP World Tour event.

Ahlawat started his day with a bogey but quickly recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole, consistent throughout the tournament. Despite another bogey at the 10th, he managed to birdie the 13th before dropping a shot on the 15th.

Callum Taren, who began the third round at 13-under, ended the day at 13-under after a turbulent stretch that included a trio of birdies and dropped shots. Close behind, Pablo Larrazabal, Daniel Brown, Francesco Laporta, and Brandon Robinson-Thompson share second place at 12-under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

