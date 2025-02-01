Veer Ahlawat Holds Steady Amidst Bahrain Championship Drama

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat delivered a steady performance with a one-over 73 in the third round of the Bahrain Championship, placing him tied at 39th after 54 holes. His previous rounds of 70-70 had him at three-under for the DP World Tour event.

Ahlawat started his day with a bogey but quickly recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole, consistent throughout the tournament. Despite another bogey at the 10th, he managed to birdie the 13th before dropping a shot on the 15th.

Callum Taren, who began the third round at 13-under, ended the day at 13-under after a turbulent stretch that included a trio of birdies and dropped shots. Close behind, Pablo Larrazabal, Daniel Brown, Francesco Laporta, and Brandon Robinson-Thompson share second place at 12-under.

(With inputs from agencies.)