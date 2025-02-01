India Triumphs on Day 1 of Davis Cup: Sasikumar and Ramanathan Lead Charge

Team India is off to a promising start in the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs, having secured double wins against Togo on the opening day. At the DLTA Complex, Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan exhibited commanding performances, taking their team to a 2-0 lead.

In post-match interviews, Ramanathan expressed optimism for the continuation of India's success, voicing confidence in his teammates, Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, to carry forward the momentum. Ramkumar attributed his strong showing to solid serves, which bolstered his confidence throughout his match against Togo.

Mukund, who achieved victory in the first match against Liova Ajavon, noted the challenges he faced despite the ease suggested by the scoreline. He praised Balaji and Rithvik for their sharp play, which he believes will be pivotal in securing overall victory on the second day, creating an electrifying environment at the DLTA Complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)