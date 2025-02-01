Gujarat's Dominant Victory Secures Quarterfinal Berth

Gujarat clinched a nine-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh in their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, securing their place in the quarterfinals. The match saw outstanding performances by Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel, supported by a disciplined bowling attack led by spinner Siddharth Desai.

Himachal Pradesh was dismissed for 175, with Prashant Chopra's 151-ball 61 providing the sole resistance against Gujarat's spinners Desai and Vishal Jayswal, who claimed a combined seven wickets. Gujarat easily chased down their target of 144, with Aarya and Jaymeet forming an unbeaten 114-run stand.

Elsewhere, Andhra's Vijay and Bhui ensured a win over Rajasthan, while Hyderabad faced a tough chase against Vidarbha. Karun Nair's century marked Vidarbha's dominance, setting Hyderabad a target of 219.

