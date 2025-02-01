Left Menu

Gujarat's Dominant Victory Secures Quarterfinal Berth

In the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, Gujarat defeated Himachal Pradesh by nine wickets, securing a quarterfinal spot. Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel's batsmanship, alongside Siddharth Desai's effective bowling, were pivotal. Victories for Andhra and Vidarbha were also crucial in the ongoing tournament, impacting the group standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:34 IST
Gujarat clinched a nine-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh in their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, securing their place in the quarterfinals. The match saw outstanding performances by Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel, supported by a disciplined bowling attack led by spinner Siddharth Desai.

Himachal Pradesh was dismissed for 175, with Prashant Chopra's 151-ball 61 providing the sole resistance against Gujarat's spinners Desai and Vishal Jayswal, who claimed a combined seven wickets. Gujarat easily chased down their target of 144, with Aarya and Jaymeet forming an unbeaten 114-run stand.

Elsewhere, Andhra's Vijay and Bhui ensured a win over Rajasthan, while Hyderabad faced a tough chase against Vidarbha. Karun Nair's century marked Vidarbha's dominance, setting Hyderabad a target of 219.

(With inputs from agencies.)

