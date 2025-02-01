Thrilling Triumph: Huw Jones Leads Scotland to Six Nations Victory Over Italy

In an exhilarating Six Nations opener, Scotland's centre Huw Jones delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick to secure a 31-19 victory over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday. The match was marked by a fierce attempted fight-back from the visitors but ultimately showcased Scotland's resilience and skill.

Scotland surged to an early 14-0 lead through tries from Rory Darge and Jones, while Benny White added another before halftime. Despite a spirited return from Italy, who leveled the score at 19-19 early in the second half, Scotland regained control through Jones, who sealed the win with two more tries.

The victory leaves Scotland optimistic as they prepare to host champions Ireland next Sunday. Meanwhile, Italy, reflecting on their missed opportunities, will face Wales on home turf. This opening success continues Scotland's trend of strong starts, having won seven of their last nine Six Nations openers.

