Davis Cup Drama: Australia and U.S. Triumph, Japan Stuns Britain

Australia and the U.S. easily advanced in the Davis Cup, while Japan stunned Britain in a thrilling comeback. Strong performances by Alex de Minaur and Kei Nishikori were key, as Austria and Germany also secured victories. The U.S. will next face the Czech Republic, while the Netherlands await the second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:07 IST
In a day of intense Davis Cup action, Australia and the United States showcased their prowess, securing victories with ease in the first qualifying round. The Aussies, buoyed by doubles duo Matthew Ebden and John Peers, dispatched Sweden, while the United States bested Taiwan, with performances by Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram proving decisive.

Japan delivered a notable upset, defeating Britain in a dramatic comeback. Behind compelling wins from Yoshihito Nishioka and Kei Nishikori, Japan clinched their first-ever victory over Britain, a result that restores confidence and aims them towards the Davis Cup Finals.

Elsewhere, Austria and Germany cruised into commanding positions against Finland and Israel, respectively. As the qualifiers conclude, the U.S. prepares to meet the Czech Republic in September, and last year's runners-up, the Netherlands, ready themselves for the next round's challenges.

