Nassourdine Imavov Stuns with Knockout Victory Over Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov delivered an electrifying second-round knockout against former UFC champion Israel Adesanya, establishing himself as a key contender for the title. The 30-year-old French fighter, known as "The Sniper," executed a swift and precise punch that marked the turning point in the match early in the second round.

Adesanya, fighting without a title on the line for the first time since 2019, was eager to regain the championship he once dominated. However, times have been challenging for him, with recent losses to Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and Dricus Du Plessis. Despite starting strong with heavy body kicks and strategic feints, the tide turned unfavorably for the New Zealander.

Imavov's powerful overhand right followed by an uppercut sealed Adesanya's fate as he hit the canvas. Referee Marc Goddard allowed for recovery time, but as the barrage continued, the fight concluded with Imavov's knockout victory. Confidently, Imavov expressed pride in his performance, stating his intent to fight for the belt next. Meanwhile, Michael "Venom" Page secured a unanimous decision over Shara Magomedov, marking the Russian's first career loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)