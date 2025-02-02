Ireland's Rugby Resurgence: A Second-Half Surge to Remember

Ireland delivered a powerful second-half performance against England, demonstrating their potential on the attack, according to captain Caelan Doris. The Six Nations match featured an impressive 22-point run, raising hopes for a third consecutive title despite England's late tries narrowing the gap.

Under the guidance of attack coach Andrew Goodman, Ireland showcased glimpses of their attacking strategy, which had been inconsistent in previous outings. Doris remains optimistic about their evolving offensive game, essential for deeper stages of the tournament.

Interim coach Simon Easterby echoed Doris' sentiments, highlighting Ireland's set-piece dominance and bench strength. With head coach Andy Farrell on Lions duty, Easterby has ensured the team maintains momentum, keeping their championship aspirations alive.

