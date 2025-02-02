Left Menu

Bengal Tigers' Triumph: A Return to Glory in Hockey India League

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers displayed remarkable defensive strength and strategic prowess, securing a 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans, winning the Hockey India League 2024-25 title. Captain Rupinder Singh emphasized the team's focus on defense, penalty corners, and maintaining possession. Jugraj's consistent performance was pivotal in the triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:24 IST
Bengal Tigers' Triumph: A Return to Glory in Hockey India League
  • Country:
  • India

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 title with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Hyderabad Toofans. Captain Rupinder Singh credited their victory to strategic planning and solid defense, which proved crucial in the final showdown.

Having topped the league tables, the Tigers honed their tactics in response to a tough semifinal against the Tamil Nadu Dragons. A shootout secured their place in the final, where they capitalized on every opportunity, reflecting their dedication to refining penalty corner strategies and maximizing possession.

Star player Jugraj led the tournament in scoring, contributing significantly to the team's success. Rupinder expressed pride in the team's journey, from the league's revival to their championship win, attributing their success to belief and relentless perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025