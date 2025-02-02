Bengal Tigers' Triumph: A Return to Glory in Hockey India League

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 title with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Hyderabad Toofans. Captain Rupinder Singh credited their victory to strategic planning and solid defense, which proved crucial in the final showdown.

Having topped the league tables, the Tigers honed their tactics in response to a tough semifinal against the Tamil Nadu Dragons. A shootout secured their place in the final, where they capitalized on every opportunity, reflecting their dedication to refining penalty corner strategies and maximizing possession.

Star player Jugraj led the tournament in scoring, contributing significantly to the team's success. Rupinder expressed pride in the team's journey, from the league's revival to their championship win, attributing their success to belief and relentless perseverance.

