Sports Highlights: Thrilling Debuts and Daring Comebacks
From tennis finals in Austria and Singapore to a dramatic Denmark comeback in the Davis Cup, the sports world is buzzing. Highlights include Queen Tahj's Super Bowl art, LeBron's triple-double victory, and a surprising Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers. Injuries impact NBA and college basketball seasons.
In Austria, Ekaterina Alexandrova claimed victory over top seed Karolina Muchova, setting up an exciting tennis final. In the meanwhile, U.S. artist Tahj 'Queen Tahj' Williams is gearing up to showcase New Orleans culture at the Super Bowl.
The Davis Cup saw Australia and the U.S. smoothly advancing, but Japan pulled off a dramatic win against Britain. The New Orleans Pelicans will miss guard Dejounte Murray, whose Achilles injury ends his season.
A blockbuster NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis steals the spotlight, while LeBron James continues to shine with another stellar performance at Madison Square Garden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
