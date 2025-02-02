Left Menu

India Triumphs Again in ICC U-19 Women's World Cup

India's U-19 women's cricket team successfully defended their ICC World Cup title, setting a target of 83 runs after dismissing South Africa for 82. Gongadi Trisha excelled with 3/15. Despite South Africa's Mieke van Voorst top-scoring with 23, the team's batting collapse handed India the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:51 IST
India Triumphs Again in ICC U-19 Women's World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's U-19 women's cricket team showcased a remarkable performance as they clinched the ICC World Cup title for the second time. On Sunday, India was tasked with chasing a modest target of 83 runs set by South Africa.

Leading the charge, Gongadi Trisha exhibited her bowling prowess by securing figures of 3/15, which helped bowl out the South African side for just 82 runs in 20 overs. Fellow bowlers Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia contributed significantly, taking two wickets each.

The South African innings witnessed a batting collapse, with Mieke van Voorst's top score of 23 being insufficient. The collapse was so severe that four players failed to score. This victory reaffirms India's dominance in the youth cricket scene, having previously beaten England in the inaugural 2023 final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025