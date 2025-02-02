India Triumphs Again in ICC U-19 Women's World Cup

India's U-19 women's cricket team showcased a remarkable performance as they clinched the ICC World Cup title for the second time. On Sunday, India was tasked with chasing a modest target of 83 runs set by South Africa.

Leading the charge, Gongadi Trisha exhibited her bowling prowess by securing figures of 3/15, which helped bowl out the South African side for just 82 runs in 20 overs. Fellow bowlers Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia contributed significantly, taking two wickets each.

The South African innings witnessed a batting collapse, with Mieke van Voorst's top score of 23 being insufficient. The collapse was so severe that four players failed to score. This victory reaffirms India's dominance in the youth cricket scene, having previously beaten England in the inaugural 2023 final.

(With inputs from agencies.)