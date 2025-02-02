Ashi Chouksey: Rising Star of Indian Shooting Sets New National Record

Ashi Chouksey, the bronze-winning shooter from the Asian Games, has set a new benchmark in Indian shooting by breaking the women's 50m rifle 3 positions national record. The event took place at the 38th National Games on Sunday, with Chouksey clinching the gold medal.

The 22-year-old emerged as a star when she scored an impressive 598, toppling the previous record of 594 held by Sift Kaur Samra since early 2023. Chouksey's performance was particularly noteworthy as it included victories in both the 50m rifle 3 positions and the 10m air rifle team event during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In a statement after her triumph, Chouksey expressed gratitude toward her coach, sponsors, family, and friends, acknowledging their critical roles in her success. Her exceptional precision and consistency in the kneeling, prone, and standing positions underscored her status as one of India's leading rifle shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)