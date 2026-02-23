Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

In a contentious decision, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics under their national flags and anthems. This announcement, made by IPC President Andrew Parsons, comes as the backdrop of Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine intensifies.

The move has ignited a political firestorm, with Ukraine and the Czech Paralympic Committee announcing their intention to boycott the Paralympics' opening ceremony in solidarity with Ukraine. Polish officials have also indicated plans to abstain from attending. Despite these actions, Parsons emphasizes the message of inclusion and diversity, urging athletes to participate, but respecting their decision if they choose not to.

Russia has been allotted a limited number of spots in various disciplines, whereas Belarus will compete solely in cross-country skiing. While the Italian government has expressed disapproval, calling for the decision's reversal, Parsons underscores ongoing conversations with the host nation to ensure a conducive competitive atmosphere for athletes.