Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics
Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Winter Paralympics, competing under their own flags. This decision by the International Paralympic Committee has sparked a political backlash, notably from Ukraine, given ongoing tensions surrounding Russia's actions in Ukraine. Despite calls for boycotts, the IPC urges participation under the banner of inclusion.
- Country:
- Italy
In a contentious decision, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics under their national flags and anthems. This announcement, made by IPC President Andrew Parsons, comes as the backdrop of Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine intensifies.
The move has ignited a political firestorm, with Ukraine and the Czech Paralympic Committee announcing their intention to boycott the Paralympics' opening ceremony in solidarity with Ukraine. Polish officials have also indicated plans to abstain from attending. Despite these actions, Parsons emphasizes the message of inclusion and diversity, urging athletes to participate, but respecting their decision if they choose not to.
Russia has been allotted a limited number of spots in various disciplines, whereas Belarus will compete solely in cross-country skiing. While the Italian government has expressed disapproval, calling for the decision's reversal, Parsons underscores ongoing conversations with the host nation to ensure a conducive competitive atmosphere for athletes.
ALSO READ
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games
Khelo India Winter Games Transform into National Festival at Gulmarg
Khelo India Winter Games Spark Off with Spectacular Laser Show
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Set for Snowy Showdown
Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment