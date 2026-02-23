Left Menu

Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh

Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore launches bariatric surgery services, making it the first government facility in Madhya Pradesh to address obesity-related health issues. The move aims to provide cost-effective treatment to Ayushman cardholders. A patient reported a significant weight reduction and relief from diabetes post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:50 IST
Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore has launched obesity surgery services, marking a milestone in government healthcare in Madhya Pradesh. This facility is the first of its kind in the state's public sector, addressing the growing concern of obesity-related health issues.

Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade highlighted the importance of the initiative, especially for Ayushman cardholders who can access these services free of charge, unlike private hospitals where costs range from Rs 4-5 lakh. The launch aims to provide an affordable solution for combating diseases linked to obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension.

A patient, Gul Afshan, shared her personal success story, noting a dramatic weight reduction from 120 kg to 97 kg following her surgery at MYH. She experienced significant relief from diabetes and an improvement in her overall health.

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global
2
Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

 Indonesia
3
KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

 Global
4
Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026