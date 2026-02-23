Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh

Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore has launched obesity surgery services, marking a milestone in government healthcare in Madhya Pradesh. This facility is the first of its kind in the state's public sector, addressing the growing concern of obesity-related health issues.

Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade highlighted the importance of the initiative, especially for Ayushman cardholders who can access these services free of charge, unlike private hospitals where costs range from Rs 4-5 lakh. The launch aims to provide an affordable solution for combating diseases linked to obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension.

A patient, Gul Afshan, shared her personal success story, noting a dramatic weight reduction from 120 kg to 97 kg following her surgery at MYH. She experienced significant relief from diabetes and an improvement in her overall health.