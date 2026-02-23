Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh
Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore launches bariatric surgery services, making it the first government facility in Madhya Pradesh to address obesity-related health issues. The move aims to provide cost-effective treatment to Ayushman cardholders. A patient reported a significant weight reduction and relief from diabetes post-surgery.
- Country:
- India
Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore has launched obesity surgery services, marking a milestone in government healthcare in Madhya Pradesh. This facility is the first of its kind in the state's public sector, addressing the growing concern of obesity-related health issues.
Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade highlighted the importance of the initiative, especially for Ayushman cardholders who can access these services free of charge, unlike private hospitals where costs range from Rs 4-5 lakh. The launch aims to provide an affordable solution for combating diseases linked to obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension.
A patient, Gul Afshan, shared her personal success story, noting a dramatic weight reduction from 120 kg to 97 kg following her surgery at MYH. She experienced significant relief from diabetes and an improvement in her overall health.
ALSO READ
Industrial Boost for Chickpea Traders in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's Bhagoria Festival Elevated to National Status
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy
Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court on OBC Quota Pleas
Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Key Hub for 'Divyang' Sports