Left Menu

Aussie Triumph: Kuhnemann and Khawaja Shine in Historic Test Win

Australia's remarkable victory over Sri Lanka in a test match saw unexpected performances from spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and batter Usman Khawaja. Kuhnemann, with a thumb injury, took nine wickets, while Khawaja hit a personal best of 232. Coach Andrew McDonald praised both for their significant contributions to the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:50 IST
Aussie Triumph: Kuhnemann and Khawaja Shine in Historic Test Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display, Australia crushed Sri Lanka in their first test, marking the host's largest defeat. The spotlight was on Matthew Kuhnemann, recovering from a thumb fracture, who took nine wickets to lead the bowling attack.

Equally commendable was Usman Khawaja, whose towering score of 232 facilitated a comprehensive innings and 242-run victory, showcasing his adaptable skill set on subcontinent pitches.

Australia's coach, Andrew McDonald, lauded both players' performances, underscoring the vital roles they play. The anticipatory phase now turns to the second test in Galle, followed by ODIs in Colombo as Australia readies for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025