Aussie Triumph: Kuhnemann and Khawaja Shine in Historic Test Win

In an impressive display, Australia crushed Sri Lanka in their first test, marking the host's largest defeat. The spotlight was on Matthew Kuhnemann, recovering from a thumb fracture, who took nine wickets to lead the bowling attack.

Equally commendable was Usman Khawaja, whose towering score of 232 facilitated a comprehensive innings and 242-run victory, showcasing his adaptable skill set on subcontinent pitches.

Australia's coach, Andrew McDonald, lauded both players' performances, underscoring the vital roles they play. The anticipatory phase now turns to the second test in Galle, followed by ODIs in Colombo as Australia readies for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)