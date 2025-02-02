Left Menu

Union Berlin Boosts Attack with Marin Ljubicic Signing

Struggling with the worst attack in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin has signed Croatian forward Marin Ljubicic from Austrian team LASK to strengthen their offensive line. Ljubicic, 22, is recognized for his goal-scoring talent and will provide more options for Union's new coach Steffen Baumgart. Union is also eyeing another forward, Maximilian Philipp.

Union Berlin, currently struggling with the least effective attack in the Bundesliga, has signed Croatian forward Marin Ljubicic in hopes of bolstering their offensive lineup.

The Bundesliga outfit announced on Sunday that the 22-year-old Ljubicic would be joining from Austrian side LASK, though contract terms were undisclosed. Ljubicic, who made a name for himself by netting 28 goals in 75 matches with LASK, previously played at Croatian club Hajduk Split.

Union's current track record reveals a mere 16 goals in 20 Bundesliga rounds. Under new coach Steffen Baumgart, the team has struggled to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, discussions continue with Freiburg over a potential signing of 30-year-old forward Maximilian Philipp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

