Triumphant Victory: India's U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian women's cricket team for winning the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup. He credited the victory to teamwork, determination, and grit, expressing pride in the team's success. India clinched their second consecutive title with a dominant performance against South Africa in Kuala Lumpur.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:00 IST
In a remarkable achievement, the Indian women's cricket team clinched the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup title, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to commend their performance.

India secured their second consecutive victory with a commanding nine-wicket win over South Africa in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Prime Minister attributed the success to the team's excellent teamwork and determination, expressing confidence that this victory will inspire future athletes.

