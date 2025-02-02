Vaishnav Thakur Shatters National Snatch Record but Settles for Silver at National Games
Maharashtra's Vaishnav Thakur set a new national record in the snatch section of the men's 102kg weightlifting category. Despite this achievement, he finished with a silver medal as Jagdish Vishwakarma outperformed him in total lift with a dramatic clean-and-jerk performance on one leg.
In a historic moment at the National Games, Vaishnav Thakur of Maharashtra shattered the national snatch record in the men's 102kg weightlifting category, lifting 160kg, outperforming the previous benchmark of 157kg set by Jagdish Vishwakarma.
Despite this record-breaking achievement, Thakur had to settle for a silver medal as Jagdish dramatically completed his clean-and-jerk performance on one leg, lifting 193kg for a total lift of 345kg, compared to Thakur's 335kg.
Thakur expressed pride over breaking the record and viewed it as a dream realized. Jagdish acknowledged Thakur's accomplishment, encouraging young athletes to prioritize record-breaking over medals, declaring his intention to continue competing vigorously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
