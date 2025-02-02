Left Menu

Gongadi Trisha: Rising Star Shines in U19 Women's Cricket

Gongadi Trisha, inspired by MS Dhoni's iconic shot, has achieved significant success in cricket at just 19. She played a crucial role in India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup victory, earning the Player of the Tournament with 309 runs and impactful leg spin. Her coach praises her fearless attitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:22 IST
In a journey inspired by cricket legend MS Dhoni, Gongadi Trisha's rise in women's cricket is meteoric. Her ambition was ignited when she watched Dhoni's famous six that won India the World Cup in 2011, sitting in her father's lap.

Now, Trisha, at 19, has achieved cricketing success of her own. She starred in India's triumph over South Africa to clinch the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, adding to her earlier win in 2023. Her contribution was vital, scoring 309 runs at a striking average of 77.25, earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

Her impressive feats do not end there. Trisha was the tournament's highest run-scorer, also taking seven wickets with her leg spin, and set several records. Her coach, P Srinivas, expresses confidence in her potential, comparing her to cricketing greats like VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj. Despite a setback in the Women's Premier League auction, Trisha's determination remains unshaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

