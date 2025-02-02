Gongadi Trisha: Rising Star Shines in U19 Women's Cricket

In a journey inspired by cricket legend MS Dhoni, Gongadi Trisha's rise in women's cricket is meteoric. Her ambition was ignited when she watched Dhoni's famous six that won India the World Cup in 2011, sitting in her father's lap.

Now, Trisha, at 19, has achieved cricketing success of her own. She starred in India's triumph over South Africa to clinch the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, adding to her earlier win in 2023. Her contribution was vital, scoring 309 runs at a striking average of 77.25, earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

Her impressive feats do not end there. Trisha was the tournament's highest run-scorer, also taking seven wickets with her leg spin, and set several records. Her coach, P Srinivas, expresses confidence in her potential, comparing her to cricketing greats like VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj. Despite a setback in the Women's Premier League auction, Trisha's determination remains unshaken.

