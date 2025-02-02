Left Menu

Triumph and Unity at Indian Navy's First Half-Marathon

The Indian Navy's first half-marathon in Delhi saw over 10,000 participants across 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories. It aimed to promote health, fitness, and a sense of community, while inspiring the youth to consider a naval career. Kulbir Singh and Vrinda Bhandari emerged as winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's inaugural half-marathon took place in the heart of the nation's capital, drawing more than 10,000 participants in a celebration of health and fitness. Competitors lined up for three race categories: 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km, providing opportunities for runners of varied skill levels to join the occasion.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially started the flagship races amidst the cheering crowd, with prominent figures such as Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh in attendance. The event started at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and wove its way through landmarks like India Gate and Kartavya Path, creating a scenic route that highlighted the capital's vibrant backdrop.

The Navy emphasized that this event not only encouraged participants to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle but also fostered camaraderie among them. Moreover, it served as an inspirational platform for young people to consider the Indian Navy as a career path synonymous with courage, discipline, and national service. Among the top contenders, Kulbir Singh won the men's 21.1 km race, while Vrinda Bhandari claimed victory in the women's category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

