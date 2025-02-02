Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking T20I Century Stuns England

Abhishek Sharma delivered a sensational performance in the fifth T20I against England, scoring 135 off just 54 balls to break records and lead India to a series-clinching win at the Wankhede Stadium. His explosive innings, the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is, left England reeling.

Guided by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, Sharma emphasized early preparedness against fast bowlers and capitalized on his opportunities, including memorable shots against renowned bowlers like Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid. His remarkable show earned praise from mentor Yuvraj Singh, as well as teammates.

All-rounder Shivam Dube also contributed significantly, taking two crucial wickets alongside his 30-run knock, and Player of the Series, Varun Chakravarthy, was applauded for his fielding skills. Despite England's efforts, including strong performances by Brydon Carse and Mark Wood, Abhishek's innings remained a standout moment of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)