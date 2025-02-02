Crystal Palace Thwarts Toothless United Assault as Rashford Eyes Aston Villa Move
On the day Marcus Rashford signaled an impending Old Trafford exit, Manchester United faltered in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Rashford's absence alongside Lisandro Martinez's injury compounded United's woes as Jean-Philippe Mateta's second-half brace ended United's winning streak under manager Ruben Amorim.
02-02-2025
Manchester United's recent struggles continued as they faced a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on the day Marcus Rashford appeared to edge closer towards exiting Old Trafford.
The match was also marred by an injury blow to United with defender Lisandro Martinez being stretchered off due to a left knee injury, worsening their defensive crisis.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's double in the second half not only ended United's three-match winning streak but highlighted issues in attack with Rashford absent and underlined manager Ruben Amorim's challenging tenure so far.
