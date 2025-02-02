Left Menu

Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Setback: A Blow to Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United defender, suffered a serious left knee injury during a match against Crystal Palace. Carried off the field in tears, Martinez's injury is a major setback, with manager Ruben Amorim confirming the severity. The player previously faced knee and foot issues last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST
Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Setback: A Blow to Manchester United
Lisandro Martinez
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez left the pitch in tears after sustaining a severe left knee injury during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 76th minute as the Argentinian international stretched to challenge Palace's Ismaila Sarr. He subsequently received extensive on-field treatment, with teammates visibly concerned.

Coach Ruben Amorim expressed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging Martinez's influential presence both on and off the field. Despite United's 2-0 loss, fans applauded Martinez off the field, hoping for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025