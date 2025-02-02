Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Setback: A Blow to Manchester United

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez left the pitch in tears after sustaining a severe left knee injury during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 76th minute as the Argentinian international stretched to challenge Palace's Ismaila Sarr. He subsequently received extensive on-field treatment, with teammates visibly concerned.

Coach Ruben Amorim expressed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging Martinez's influential presence both on and off the field. Despite United's 2-0 loss, fans applauded Martinez off the field, hoping for his swift recovery.

