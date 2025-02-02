Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Setback: A Blow to Manchester United
Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United defender, suffered a serious left knee injury during a match against Crystal Palace. Carried off the field in tears, Martinez's injury is a major setback, with manager Ruben Amorim confirming the severity. The player previously faced knee and foot issues last season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez left the pitch in tears after sustaining a severe left knee injury during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the 76th minute as the Argentinian international stretched to challenge Palace's Ismaila Sarr. He subsequently received extensive on-field treatment, with teammates visibly concerned.
Coach Ruben Amorim expressed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging Martinez's influential presence both on and off the field. Despite United's 2-0 loss, fans applauded Martinez off the field, hoping for his swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement