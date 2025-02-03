Arsenal's Last-Minute Triumph: Blackstenius Secures Stunning Victory

In an electrifying match, Arsenal clinched a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester City, thanks to a pivotal goal by Stina Blackstenius in the 78th minute. The match, part of a tense Premier League contest, reinvigorated Arsenal's title aspirations, moving them to third place while Chelsea maintains the lead.

Arsenal, having been dealt a blow by Chelsea last week, demonstrated resilience and strategic play. Early goals by Mariona Caldentey and Lotte Wubben-Moy put them ahead, but Manchester City fought back valiantly. Mary Fowler's double brought City back into contention before Blackstenius sealed Arsenal's win.

In contrast, Chelsea faced a tight challenge against Aston Villa, ultimately winning through an 82nd-minute own goal by Sarah Mayling. At the lower end of the table, Crystal Palace secured a point with Brighton & Hove Albion, and Liverpool edged West Ham United with a lone goal from Leanne Kiernan.

(With inputs from agencies.)