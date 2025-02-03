Left Menu

India Clinches Davis Cup Dominance Over Togo with Clean Sweep

India's Davis Cup team secured a decisive 4-0 victory against Togo, ensuring a spot in the 2025 World Group I Playoffs. Captain Rohit Rajpal praised the team's dedication and hard work behind the success while players Balaji and Bollipalli highlighted their focus and strategy in achieving the crucial wins.

Indian Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a display of unyielding prowess, India's Davis Cup team emerged victorious against Togo, sweeping the series 4-0 at the DLTA Complex, thereby cementing their place in the 2025 World Group I Playoffs. The spirited home crowd witnessed the Indian team deliver a commanding performance throughout the event.

Led by Captain Rohit Rajpal, the Indian squad demonstrated their supremacy with decisive victories early in the series. Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan set the momentum with their singles wins, followed by N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli's clinical doubles triumph, overpowering their Togolese counterparts with ease.

The atmosphere was electric as Balaji and Bollipalli harnessed the home support, breaking Togo's serve repeatedly to secure their win. With the tie already decided, Karan Singh showcased composure in the reverse singles, sealing India's dominant campaign. "Playing for the country invigorates me; I treated this match like any other," Karan Singh commented after his win.

