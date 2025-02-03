Shields Makes History as First Undisputed Women's Heavyweight World Champion
Claressa Shields became the first undisputed women's heavyweight world champion, defeating Danielle Perkins. Shields' successful career record stands at 16-0. Other sports news highlights include NBA's Celtics overcoming a deficit to beat 76ers, and Rory McIlroy winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Claressa Shields cemented her place in boxing history by becoming the first undisputed women's heavyweight world champion. She earned a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Perkins in her hometown of Flint, Michigan. This win adds to Shields' impressive career, which includes two Olympic gold medals.
In the NBA, the Boston Celtics rallied from a 26-point deficit to overcome the Philadelphia 76ers with a 118-110 victory. Jayson Tatum's 35 points and 11 assists were instrumental in the Celtics' dramatic comeback win.
Rory McIlroy kicked off his year with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Shooting a stunning final round of 66, McIlroy secured a two-stroke win, marking a strong start to his PGA Tour season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
