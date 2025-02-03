Indian Badminton Squad Gears Up for Asia Mixed Team Championships
The Indian badminton team, featuring top athletes like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, is set to refine their skills at a preparatory camp in Guwahati. Aiming for a stronger performance at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, the squad will depart for China on February 8.
The Indian badminton team, including stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, is finalizing preparations for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships at a five-day camp in Guwahati starting Tuesday.
With a bronze medal already in hand from the 2023 edition, the Indian team aims to surpass their past performance in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16. The squad will travel to China on February 8.
BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra emphasized that the camp offers young players exposure and a chance to train with elite athletes, fostering an environment of team bonding and sportsmanship ahead of the event.
