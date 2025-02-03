Left Menu

Kuldeep Sen's Journey: From Humble Beginnings to IPL Pinnacle with Punjab Kings

Kuldeep Sen, the latest recruit for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, shares his journey from a middle-class background to international cricket. Despite his family's initial lack of interest in cricket, his determination saw him debut for India in 2022. Now, he's ready to make a mark in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:48 IST
Kuldeep Sen (Photo: Punjab Kings). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kuldeep Sen, a recent addition to the Punjab Kings squad for the IPL 2025 season, reflects on his challenging yet inspiring journey from humble beginnings to international cricket. Sen, who started playing at the age of 15, debuted for India in 2022, fueled by passion and grit.

Growing up in a middle-class family unfamiliar with cricket, Sen faced several obstacles. His father, initially uninterested in the sport, began supporting him after Sen's selection for Madhya Pradesh's domestic team in 2019 provided financial stability. His big international break came in 2022 against Bangladesh.

Sen shares a special connection with Punjab Kings, having his first IPL trial with them in 2018. Joining the team this season felt destined. Excited to reunite with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, Sen anticipates learning and bringing exceptional performances to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

