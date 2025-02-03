ICC Champions Trophy Ticket Sales: A Cricket Spectacle in Dubai and Pakistan

Excitement builds as the ticket sales details for ICC Champions Trophy matches in India and the first semifinal clash in Dubai have been announced. Cricket enthusiasts can secure their spots starting February 3 at 4:00 PM GST, with online tickets available for the thrilling contests at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, priced from AED 125, according to the ICC.

Meanwhile, ticketing for 10 matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi is already underway, having hit the market on Tuesday. For fans preferring physical tickets, sales commence on February 3 at 4:00 PM PST across 108 TCS centers in 26 Pakistani cities.

The eagerly awaited Final, scheduled for March 9, post-first semifinal, promises to highlight a 19-day event featuring the world's top eight teams. The tournament launches on February 19, with India, led by Rohit Sharma, setting the tone against Bangladesh on February 20. India faces a mammoth encounter against Pakistan on February 23 and closes group stages against New Zealand on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)