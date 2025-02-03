Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy Ticket Sales: A Cricket Spectacle in Dubai and Pakistan

Ticket sales for ICC Champions Trophy matches in India and the first semifinal in Dubai start February 3. The 2025 tournament will feature 15 matches over 19 days, including India's campaign led by Rohit Sharma. Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh; Group B features Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:43 IST
ICC Champions Trophy Ticket Sales: A Cricket Spectacle in Dubai and Pakistan
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement builds as the ticket sales details for ICC Champions Trophy matches in India and the first semifinal clash in Dubai have been announced. Cricket enthusiasts can secure their spots starting February 3 at 4:00 PM GST, with online tickets available for the thrilling contests at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, priced from AED 125, according to the ICC.

Meanwhile, ticketing for 10 matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi is already underway, having hit the market on Tuesday. For fans preferring physical tickets, sales commence on February 3 at 4:00 PM PST across 108 TCS centers in 26 Pakistani cities.

The eagerly awaited Final, scheduled for March 9, post-first semifinal, promises to highlight a 19-day event featuring the world's top eight teams. The tournament launches on February 19, with India, led by Rohit Sharma, setting the tone against Bangladesh on February 20. India faces a mammoth encounter against Pakistan on February 23 and closes group stages against New Zealand on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025