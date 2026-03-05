​Defending champions ​India withstood Jacob ‌Bethell's brilliant ​hundred in a thrilling match to ‌beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup ‌final.

Put in to bat, India racked ‌up a commanding 253-7 as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent ⁠contributions ​from Shivam ⁠Dube and Ishan Kishan. England's reply was carried ⁠single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball ​105 to keep his team in ⁠the hunt, but the two-time champions fell ⁠just ​short.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad ⁠as they aim to become the first ⁠team ⁠to retain the T20 World Cup title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)