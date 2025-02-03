Left Menu

Nathan Lyon Eyes Greater Heights: Australia's Cricket Journey to Greatness

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon asserts that despite recent successes, the team still has key milestones to achieve to be considered truly great. Ahead of the Test against Sri Lanka, Lyon emphasizes the importance of ruthlessness and securing victories in India and an Ashes series win away from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:40 IST
Nathan Lyon Eyes Greater Heights: Australia's Cricket Journey to Greatness
Nathan Lyon (centre). (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australian cricket spinner Nathan Lyon has highlighted the need for his team to achieve significant milestones before earning the title of a truly great team. As they prepare for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Lyon believes that the current squad still has a considerable journey ahead.

Despite Australia's excellent performance last summer, including reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a record win over Sri Lanka in Galle, Lyon remains cautious. He stresses that their aim is to become a team of great stature by maintaining ruthlessness and commitment over extended periods.

Lyon underscored crucial achievements needed, including victories in India and an Ashes win away from home. Reflecting on the prowess of players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, Lyon acknowledged their collective journey towards becoming a legendary team, while also discussing his spin collaboration with teammates Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025