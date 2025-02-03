Nathan Lyon Eyes Greater Heights: Australia's Cricket Journey to Greatness

Australian cricket spinner Nathan Lyon has highlighted the need for his team to achieve significant milestones before earning the title of a truly great team. As they prepare for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Lyon believes that the current squad still has a considerable journey ahead.

Despite Australia's excellent performance last summer, including reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a record win over Sri Lanka in Galle, Lyon remains cautious. He stresses that their aim is to become a team of great stature by maintaining ruthlessness and commitment over extended periods.

Lyon underscored crucial achievements needed, including victories in India and an Ashes win away from home. Reflecting on the prowess of players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, Lyon acknowledged their collective journey towards becoming a legendary team, while also discussing his spin collaboration with teammates Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy.

(With inputs from agencies.)