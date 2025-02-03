Paris St Germain's Dynamic Duo: Luis Enrique's High Praise for Ousmane Dembele
Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique commends Ousmane Dembele's standout performances. Dembele has been instrumental in PSG's recent victories, scoring consecutive hat-tricks in key matches. Despite minor injury concerns for midfielder Joao Neves, Enrique remains confident in his squad's depth as the Ligue 1 transfer window closes.
Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has expressed his admiration for Ousmane Dembele's exceptional form, describing the forward as a game-changer. Dembele's standout performances have been highlighted by back-to-back hat-tricks, aiding PSG in crucial victories against top teams.
Since transferring from Barcelona for 50 million euros in August 2023, the 27-year-old French international has made a significant impact, scoring 25 goals and providing 19 assists in 68 appearances. Enrique emphasized Dembele's unique ability to dribble and make decisive plays, underlining his integral role in PSG's success.
In light of a minor injury scare involving Joao Neves, Enrique reassured fans that the midfielder's condition is not serious. The manager remains pleased with PSG's squad depth and competitive edge as the transfer window concludes, with his team leading the Ligue 1 standings by 10 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
