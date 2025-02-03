Fiorentina Secures Zaniolo in Strategic Loan from Galatasaray

Fiorentina has successfully signed Italian forward Nicolo Zaniolo on a loan deal from Galatasaray, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on Monday. The agreement, valued at 3.2 million euros, sees Zaniolo joining Fiorentina until the end of the current season.

The 25-year-old player was previously on loan at Serie A club Atalanta since July 2024. However, that arrangement has been terminated, allowing for the new deal with Fiorentina.

Fiorentina holds an option to permanently sign Zaniolo for 15.5 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros in potential bonuses, according to Galatasaray's official statement, indicating a keen interest from the Italian side to secure his talents for the long term.

(With inputs from agencies.)