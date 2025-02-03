Hyderabad Falcons Soar in Dominant InBl Pro U25 Debut

Hyderabad Falcons charged ahead in the inaugural InBl Pro U25 basketball tournament with a commanding 96-71 triumph over Gujarat Stallions at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Monday. The Falcons' early blitz set the tone, with the trio of Kushal Singh, Jack Purchase, and Alex Robinson Jr dismantling the opposition's defense.

Gujarat Stallions attempted a comeback in the second quarter, largely benefiting from Jock Perry's aggressive offensive rebounds, but the Falcons maintained their grip, leading 56-30 at halftime. Despite efforts from Rishabh Mathur and a few missed opportunities from the Stallions, Hyderabad confidently entered the final frame ahead 73-48.

In the final quarter, both teams matched each other point for point, but the Falcons' commanding lead allowed them to secure possession and wind down the clock. Finishing with a formidable 96-71 victory, Hyderabad Falcons marked a strong start to their campaign in the tournament. (ANI)

