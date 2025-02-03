Van Persie Fury: 12-Man Soccer Standoff
Robin van Persie, currently coaching Heerenveen, was outraged after his team drew 2-2 due to an opponent briefly having 12 players fielded. A substitution error led to Fortuna Sittard's equalizer. The Dutch federation sought FIFA's guidance on this rare incident, but Van Persie demanded better officiating.
Robin van Persie was left in disbelief as his team Heerenveen was held to a 2-2 draw in an unusual soccer scenario.
The former Arsenal and Manchester United star and now Heerenveen coach expressed fury over a mix-up that saw the opponent play with an extra man.
He called the incident scandalous and sought clarity from officials, pushing the Dutch federation to consult FIFA for further guidance.
