Van Persie Fury: 12-Man Soccer Standoff

Robin van Persie, currently coaching Heerenveen, was outraged after his team drew 2-2 due to an opponent briefly having 12 players fielded. A substitution error led to Fortuna Sittard's equalizer. The Dutch federation sought FIFA's guidance on this rare incident, but Van Persie demanded better officiating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:02 IST
Robin van Persie was left in disbelief as his team Heerenveen was held to a 2-2 draw in an unusual soccer scenario.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star and now Heerenveen coach expressed fury over a mix-up that saw the opponent play with an extra man.

He called the incident scandalous and sought clarity from officials, pushing the Dutch federation to consult FIFA for further guidance.

