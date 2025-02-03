Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets Mark Mumbai Open Day Three

Day three of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series witnessed impressive performances and unexpected results. Rebecca Marino secured her position in the round of 16 with a commanding win, while Indian hopeful Sahaja Yamalapalli was eliminated. Young talent Maaya Rajeshwaran made it to the main draw with another sensational victory.

Aleksandra Krunic in action. (Photo- Mumbai Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day three at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series, held at the Cricket Club of India, was filled with dramatic turns of events. Canada's second seed Rebecca Marino advanced to the round of 16 with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over the Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek, showcasing her powerful groundstrokes and serves.

In another captivating match, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew demonstrated tactical precision by defeating Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. Meanwhile, Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic utilized her seasoned experience to secure a 6-4, 6-2 win over Croatia's Petra Marcinko, further affirming her strong form.

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli fought valiantly but was defeated by Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee in a nail-biting 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 clash. Conversely, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran continued to dazzle by upsetting Jessica Failla 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 to secure her place in the main draw, signaling the rise of young talent.

