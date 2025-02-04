Wolves Strengthen Squad with Double Signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers have strategically bolstered their lineup with two significant signings as the transfer window closed on Tuesday. Nasser Djiga, a young centre back from Burkina Faso, has joined from Red Star Belgrade, while midfielder Marshall Munetsi hails from Stade de Reims.

Djiga's contract extends until 2030 with a possible 12-month extension, reflecting Wolves' substantial investment in the 22-year-old talent, reportedly worth£10 million ($12.42 million). The club's leadership is optimistic about Djiga's potential to grow and integrate into the Wolves' framework.

This double acquisition highlights Wolves' ambition to strengthen their squad depth and improve their performance as they bring on board Munetsi, an experienced Zimbabwe international, to contribute to the team's goals this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)