Controversy Over Social Media: Usman Khawaja Defends Peter Lalor

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja criticizes the removal of journalist Peter Lalor from cricket coverage by SEN due to Lalor's social media activity concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Khawaja supports Lalor, emphasizing the post's focus on justice and human rights, not antisemitism, amidst rising antisemitic incidents in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:28 IST
Usman Khawaja
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a developing controversy, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has criticized SEN radio's decision to remove esteemed cricket journalist Peter Lalor from its coverage of the Sri Lanka test series. The decision stems from Lalor's social media posts concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lalor's social media activity, including reposting stories critical of Israeli actions in Gaza, has been labeled sensitive and allegedly imbalanced against Israel. These actions prompted accusations of antisemitism, which both Lalor and Khawaja strongly reject.

SEN's separation from Lalor has sparked debate about media freedom and bias, especially amid increased antisemitic incidents in Australia triggered by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. As the cricket series continues, the discussion around Lalor's departure also intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

