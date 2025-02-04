Odisha FC Resilience Shines in Thrilling Draw Against NorthEast United FC

In a gripping contest in the Indian Super League, Odisha FC assistant coach Anthony Fernandes lauded his team's resilience after they battled to a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC. The first half was a tight affair, with neither side able to break the deadlock. However, the pressure mounted in the second half, as NorthEast United FC took the lead through Alaaeddine Ajaraie's corner.

Odisha FC's Thoiba Singh quickly responded, leveling the scoreline. Yet, Ajaraie struck again to put NorthEast United ahead. Undeterred, Odisha FC pushed forward and equalized in injury time, courtesy of Isak Ralte's late heroics, preventing what could have been a sixth defeat in their current campaign.

Fernandes expressed pride in his team's fighting spirit, evident as they twice recovered from deficit situations. Substitute Ralte, returning from a long absence, made an instant impact by assisting and netting the crucial equalizer. Despite defensive lapses—conceding two goals from set-pieces—Odisha remains only three points shy of sixth-place Mumbai City FC, as they aim for the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)