Shakeup in National Games Taekwondo Leadership Amid Manipulation Allegations

The Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) of the 38th National Games Uttarakhand has announced a major reshuffle in Taekwondo's management by appointing S Dinesh Kumar as the new Director of Competition. This decision comes following the firm suggestions of the three-member Prevention of Manipulation of Competition (PMC) Committee, as per a press release from the Indian Olympic Association. GTCC Chairperson Sunaina Kumari confirmed the choice, expressing the importance of adhering to the PMC's counsel.

The GTCC acted after receiving complaints against the outgoing Director of Competition. In startling revelations, it emerged that several office-bearers, State Association executives, and an equipment vendor were enlisted as Sports Specific Volunteers for the trials. The decisions by the GTCC, including changes to some technical officials, were backed by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. She emphasized the importance of maintaining sportsmanship and ensuring a level playing field for all athletes competing at the National Games.

Allegations surfaced about predetermined outcomes of matches in various weight categories even before the events commenced. The PMC Committee recommended action to combat these unethical practices. One significant step they proposed was the appointment of a new Director of Competition, along with replacing 50 percent of the Technical Officials with certified individuals. Video documentation of the events and on-site official presence were also advised to ensure fair play throughout the competition scheduled for February 4-8 in Haldwani.

(With inputs from agencies.)