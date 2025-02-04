Left Menu

Fiorentina's Loan Move: Nicolo Fagioli Leaves Juventus

Fiorentina signed Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus on loan. Fagioli, hindered by limited playtime and a prior betting ban, joins Fiorentina's squad but misses the upcoming Inter Milan match. The 23-year-old midfielder has represented Italy's national team since his return. Fiorentina currently ranks sixth in Serie A.

Fiorentina has secured Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli on a loan deal from Juventus, according to an announcement by the Serie A club on Tuesday. Fagioli, a product of the Juventus academy, struggled to gain playing time, featuring for only 10 minutes in the last five league fixtures under manager Thiago Motta.

The 23-year-old missed significant action last season due to a suspension for breaching betting rules but made a comeback in time for Italy's Euro 2024 squad. He has since earned seven caps for the national team. Currently, Fiorentina holds sixth place in the Serie A table and is set to host Inter Milan on Thursday; however, Fagioli will be absent as the fixture continues from December's aborted match, following the collapse of midfielder Edoardo Bove.

Fagioli will be eligible to play in the subsequent match against the same opponents, facing defending champions at San Siro on Monday.

