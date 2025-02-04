Chasing Glory: Chiefs Aim for Historic Three-Peat at Super Bowl LIX

Major League Baseball confirmed the termination of umpire Pat Hoberg for breaching the league's betting rules. The dismissal follows Hoberg's appeal against the May decision, highlighting his involvement with a legal betting account.

The Kansas City Chiefs are determined to avoid distractions as they prepare to make history by securing a third consecutive Super Bowl championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs' focus remains steady despite mounting pressures.

In NBA highlights, Trae Young's last-second shot lifted the Atlanta Hawks over the Detroit Pistons, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Devin Booker became the all-time leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns, eclipsing Walter Davis's record.

