England Rugby Squad's Strategic Shuffle Amid Injury Woes

In a strategic move ahead of the Six Nations match against France, Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been drafted into England's rugby squad, the RFU announced on Tuesday. The change comes as Cadan Murley is sidelined due to a foot injury sustained after his scoring debut against Ireland.

For Murley, the sidelining is a setback after finally earning his first cap following appearances in nine squads. Lozowski, while replacing Murley, brings with him a history of near-misses. Despite his past five caps under Eddie Jones, his earlier exclusion after an untimely substitution against Japan has remained a talking point. This call-up marks a significant opportunity for the seasoned player.

Adding to the tactical revamp, Jamie George, recovering from a hamstring injury, re-enters the fold, competing among four hookers for Saturday's game at Twickenham. England, having faced a tough streak, seeks to reverse their fortunes against formidable opponents, France, who notably dominated Wales recently and hold a streak of victories in encounters with England.

