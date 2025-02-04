Spurs' Defensive Woes Worsen with Dragusin Blow

Tottenham Hotspur faces a defensive crisis as Radu Dragusin, the club's promising 23-year-old defender, has sustained a severe ACL injury. The injury occurred during their recent 3-0 victory over Elfsborg in the Europa League, sidelining Dragusin indefinitely.

In an official statement, Spurs confirmed Dragusin's impending surgery for his ACL injury. This development further depletes their defense, as fellow defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, along with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, are also out due to injuries.

In response to these challenges, Spurs have swiftly acted by signing Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 team Lens, aiming to bolster their defensive lineup amid an increasingly demanding season.

