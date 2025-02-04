Left Menu

Spurs' Defensive Woes Worsen with Dragusin Blow

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is sidelined following an ACL injury sustained during a Europa League match against Elfsborg. He will undergo surgery, compounding the club's defensive challenges with fellow players Romero, Udogie, and Vicario already out. Spurs have signed Kevin Danso from Lens for defensive reinforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:22 IST
Tottenham Hotspur faces a defensive crisis as Radu Dragusin, the club's promising 23-year-old defender, has sustained a severe ACL injury. The injury occurred during their recent 3-0 victory over Elfsborg in the Europa League, sidelining Dragusin indefinitely.

In an official statement, Spurs confirmed Dragusin's impending surgery for his ACL injury. This development further depletes their defense, as fellow defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, along with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, are also out due to injuries.

In response to these challenges, Spurs have swiftly acted by signing Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 team Lens, aiming to bolster their defensive lineup amid an increasingly demanding season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

