Australia's Unyielding Dominance: Sri Lanka Faces Uphill Battle in Galle Test

Australia enters the second Test against Sri Lanka with unwavering confidence following a dominant first Test victory. Former captain Tim Paine praises Australia's flawless performance, casting doubt on Sri Lanka's ability to challenge the visitors on any pitch. The match begins February 6 at Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:38 IST
Sri Lankan Cricket. (Photo- @OfficialSLC X). Image Credit: ANI
With Australia leading 1-0 going into the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, former Australian captain Tim Paine has expressed confidence in Australia's all-round prowess, casting doubt on Sri Lanka's chances. The match, starting February 6, will conclude Sri Lanka's World Test Championship campaign.

Paine, speaking to SEN, lauded Australia's comprehensive performance in the first Test, highlighting a commanding win by an innings and 242 runs. According to Paine, Steve Smith's leadership was instrumental, described as 'close to flawless' at the post-game press conference.

Praise extended to Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, debut centurion Josh Inglis, and bowlers Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Mitchell Starc. Despite Sri Lanka's efforts, Paine remained skeptical of their chances against an in-form Australian squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

